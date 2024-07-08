Video – Conor McGregor trades in Late-Night partying for double training session while in Switzerland

Conor McGregor may be enjoying the cozy surroundings of his luxury hotel in Switzerland, but that isn’t stopping him from putting in work as he continues the march toward his long-awaited return to the Octagon.

While on a family vacation to the plush Montreux Palace Hotel in the land of mountains, chocolate, and fine watches, the Irish megastar greeted fans before opting to skip out on the local festivities in favor of a double training session.

“What they don’t see,” McGregor said as walked into the private gym in a since-deleted Instagram post. “They party, I pull power.”

"Parties out in my back garden, and where am I? Still here [in the gym], after hours."



“Take your health serious or take it somewhere else, yeah?” McGregor said before greeting fans. “I’ve got work to do. Millions today alone, parties out my back garden and where am I? Still here, after hours. Second session of the day, Sunday night… The workout is not going to get done by itself. Happy Sunday” (h/t Bloody Elbow).

Conor McGregor scales Glacier 3000 after delayed UFC return

Conor McGregor was originally scheduled to square off with Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event on Saturday, June 29, but a broken pinky toe forced him out of the bout.

Fortunately, it appears as though the injury is healing quickly as McGregor recently celebrated scaling the Glacier 3000 instead of making his first walk to the cage in three years.

However, the former two-division champion suggested that his quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sports history” had only been delayed with an anticipated return date being sometime in August or September, though the UFC nor its CEO, Dana White, has made any official announcements regarding a rescheduled date.