UFC caller Jon Anik backs Conor McGregor to fight this year: ‘I know it sounds ridiculous and ambitious’

Despite his exit from a scheduled return to action last weekend at UFC 303, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has received backing from play-by-play lead, Jon Anik to compete not just this year – but twice in the space of eight months.

Slated to make his return to action late last month, McGregor was scheduled to take on former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit, atop International Fight Week’s huge UFC 303 card.

However, in the weeks’ ahead of the bout, McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold holder, confirmed his withdrawal from the matchup, citing a fractured toe on his left foot.

And hopeful of making a return to action as soon as August – if not September, following a recent offer to fight at the Las Vegas Sphere at UFC 306 by the previously mentioned, Chandler, McGregor’s comeback has been put in doubt this year by promotional boss, Dana White – who claimed the organization’s schedule was laid-out already.

Jon Anik confident of Conor McGregor return this annum

According to fan-favorite play-by-play lead, Anik, however, he remains confident McGregor competes before the end of this annum, and furthermore, fights twice in eight months.

“I’ve been waxing optimistic on Conor (McGregor) for a long time,” Jon Anik told MMA Junkie. “I fully expect him to compete in 2024, to come back at a high-level. Fight twice in eight months – I know it sounds ridiculous and super ambitious to some people, but I just know the mixed martial arts athlete is in there, and I just remain hopeful that he’s going to come back and make more of an impact that anyone expects that he will.”

“I messaged Conor after UFC 300 and I said, ‘Only thing bigger than 300 is McGregor versus anybody,’” Anik explained. “So, the biggest thing we can do is have a Conor McGregor-led pay-per-view. …”

