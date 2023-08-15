Despite claiming to be Conor McGregor’s biggest fan, Irish standout Ian Garry has signed a deal with Jake Paul.

On Saturday night, ‘The Future’ will look to continue his meteoric rise up the welterweight rankings when he faces tenured 170-pounder Neil Magny as part of the promotion’s stacked UFC 292 card in Boston. Originally, Garry was scheduled to square off with Geoff Neal, but a last-minute shuffle interjected Neal into the contest.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Octagon, Ian Garry appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to talk about his upcoming clash with the ‘Haitian Sensation’ at TD Garden. During their conversation, ‘The Future’ also spoke about his deal with Betr, a media company owned by staunch Conor McGregor rival, Jake Paul.

Asked how he could go into business with Jake Paul despite being a massive self-proclaimed fan of Conor McGregor, Garry said:

“I am Conor’s biggest fan. I am literally the first fighter of a generation to make it to the UFC because of Conor’s rise. What they wanna do and what they have and their personal beef has nothing to do with it. If you have two friends that don’t get on, if you have two people that know they don’t get on, you can still be friends with both. You can still do business with both, you can still talk to both, you can still go to both of their houses and have dinner. What they have has nothing to do with me. That’s called being an adult” (h/t MMA News).

Conor McGregor Training Logan Paul’s Next Opponent

Conor McGregor has had a very open rivalry with ‘The Problem Child’ and his older brother, Logan Paul. The elder Paul is currently scheduled to square off with McGregor’s friend and BJJ coach Dillon Danis at an event in England this October. Discussing the bout over the weekend, McGregor revealed that he would be coaching Danis ahead of his clash with Logan Paul. That prompted Paul to call out McGregor, challenging him to lay down $1 million on the outcome.

McGregor has yet to respond, but given Danis’ lack of skills on the feet and the Irishman’s poor turn as a coach on the current season of The Ultimate Fighter, one would advise McGregor to keep his money.