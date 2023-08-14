UFC welterweight Ian Garry proclaims himself the savior of the UFC 292 card this weekend.

Garry has never been short on confidence, and the 25-year-old seems to be as full of it as ever ahead of his fight this weekend. Originally set to face Geoff Neal, but following an injury, Garry has had to settle for late replacement Neil Magny on the PPV main card.

Appearing on The MMA Hour, Garry explained that he sees himself as the one saving this card which is headlined by Aljamian Sterling and Sean O’Malley.

“I believe that I am carrying this (UFC) 292 card on my back and if it wasn’t for me, this card would go down the drain,” began Garry. “With the opponent change, at the end of the day, I’m just happy the fans get to see me. I know there is a lot of Irish and Brazilian support in Boston that are excited to have me there. I’m glad the fans get to watch me live in action.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

Ian Garry’s Irish Connection

Garry continued, saying that as an Irishman he will automatically be more of an attraction fighting in Boston. Irish Americans make up 22.8% of the city’s population, the highest rate in the entire country.

“I’m Irish, I’m fighting in Boston, they have a massive Irish contingent. I’ve just been in Brazil for the last two-and-half months, the biggest contingent for Brazilians is in Massachusetts in Boston,” said Garry. “This is the stage, the platform when I go in there, you said it, you got likes of Sean O’Malley and Aljamain and all these guys, I’m the superstar on the card”.

“It happened in the last fight, it’s happening in this fight, the wheels are in motion, I just have to show up and do my thing and the world will see.”

Ian Garry appears on The MMA Hour

Do you agree with Ian Garry?