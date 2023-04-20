Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, has once more targeted arch-rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov since the Russian’s retirement from MMA in 2020, labelling the former champion a a “fat b*tch with t*ts.”

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined himself since headlining UFC 264 back in July 2021.

Taking on former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match, McGregor fractured his left tibia and fibula en route to a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss.

As for Khabib, the former undisputed lightweight champion, retired from active competition back in September 2020, after successfully unifying the lightweight titles in a submission win over Justin Gaethje. Khabib bowed out of the sport boasting a perfect 29-0 professional record.

Sharing one of the most intense and infamous rivalries in Octagon antiquity, Khabib and McGregor headlined UFC 229 back in October 2018 in a lightweight title fight, with the Russian landing a fourth round neck crank submission win over McGregor.

Campaigning continually since his loss for a rematch with Khabib, Conor McGregor has fired numerous barbs aimed at the Dagestan grappler, to no avail in search of a rematch, however.

Conor McGregor hits out at Khabib Nurmagomedov once again

And in his latest attack aimed at the American Kickboxing Academy staple, McGregor made fun of Khabib’s wright gain since retirement.

“Khabib (Nurmagomedov) is a fat b*tch with t*ts now, lad,” Conor McGregor replied to a user on his official Twitter account.

Khabib is a fat bitch with tits now, lad. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2023

Expected to make his Octagon return before the close of this year, McGregor, 34, is earmarked to fight #5 ranked lightweight, Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit.

Yet to submit a drug test sample to the USADA testing pool since the third quarter of 2021, the UFC have been backed to overlooked alleged PED use by the Dubliner for his fight against Chandler – an accusation made by UFC featherweight, Bryce Mitchell.