Jorge Masvidal confirms plan to make UFC return after Nate Diaz boxing match: ‘I’m definitely coming back’

Former two-time welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal may be gearing up for a June return to the boxing ring in a rematch against fellow UFC alum, Nate Diaz – however, the Miami native has confirmed plans to make an Octagon comeback before too long.

Masvidal, a former perennial contender at the welterweight limit and the promotion’s inaugural symbolic BMF champion, called time on his professional mixed martial arts career back in April of last year.

Suffering a fourth consecutive loss in a decision shutout defeat to Gilbert Burns, Florida veteran, Masvidal confirmed plans to end his tenure in the sport, following a decision loss to arch-rival, Colby Covington – and a pair of championship fight losses to former champion, Kamaru Usman.

And switching his attention to fight promoting with Gamebred Fighting Championship, Masvidal will renew his career in combat sports in June in a return to Las Vegas, taking on the above-mentioned, Diaz in a re-run of their 2019 fight under the UFC banner.

Jorge Masvidal confirms plans for UFC return

Despite his upcoming sophomore outing inside the ring, Masvidal confirmed he would making a return to the UFC in the near future, vowing to finally snap a losing skid spanning four fights.

“I’m definitely coming back to the UFC and get a W for my city, and my family, my kids and everybody that believes in me,” Jorge Masvidal explained during an interview with MMA Junkie. “I have to go back to the UFC.”

In his most recent win, Masvidal would turn in a third round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over the above-mentioned Diaz in the pair’s symbolic BMF title fight, during a clash at Madison Square Garden five years ago.

