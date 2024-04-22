Ryan Garcia banks $12 million after betting on himself to beat Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia cashed in on Saturday night.

Not only did the 25-year-old boxing star bag the biggest win of his career, but he also walked away with $12 million after reportedly placing a $2 million bet on himself at +600 odds to defeat Devin Haney. All told, ‘King Ryan’ walked away with roughly $50 million following his impressive showing in The Big Apple.

“If you bet, BET ON YOURSELF. On top of what we made, EATING GOOD,” Garcia wrote on Instagram. “About 50 million (probably more) in one night; not too shabby.”

No wonder Ryan wasn’t concerned with forking over $1.5 million to his opponent after showing up more than three pounds over the limit.

Did Ryan Garcia pull off the greatest troll job in combat sports history?

After having a complete mental breakdown on social media over the last several weeks, sportsbooks heavily favored Haney to come out on top inside the Barclays Center. Garcia was listed as high as +800, meaning a $100 bet would have netted you a return of $800.

Pundits have since theorized that Ryan Garcia’s slew of nonsensical rants on social media were nothing more than a way to bring down his odds of winning. The cherry on top was Garcia showing up heavy 24 hours ahead of fight night and chugging a beer as he stepped on the scale.

According to ESPN, there are no regulations about a boxer betting on themselves by the Nevada State Athletic Commission or the Nevada Gaming Control. Whether or not that holds true in NYC remains to be seen.

Fight fans offered a variety of reactions to the news, many of which you can see below courtesy of Sportskeeda MMA: