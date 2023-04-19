UFC featherweight contender, Bryce Mitchell has backed the promotion to overlook alleged performance-enhancing drug-use from former two-division champion, Conor McGregor – who claims the Dubliner with fight and win against Michael Chandler, all whilst utilizing steroids.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, is expected to make his Octagon return later this year, taking on the above-mentioned, Chandler in a welterweight affair.

Featuring against the one-time vacant lightweight title challenger on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year, Conor McGregor has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to common-opponent, Dustin Poirier.

Engaging in a dispute with USADA recently, McGregor claimed all he needed to return to active competition was two negative drug test results, rather than a period of six-months in the anti-doping agency’s testing pool, to boot.

However, as a potential return edges closer, Conor McGregor released a couple of cryptic tweets on his official Twitter – writing “we’re in the pool” – as well as alluding to the announcement of a date for his fight with Chandler.

Conor McGregor has been slapped with accusations of PED use in his UFC absence

Despite USADA’s stance on the 34-year-old counter striker’s return, and the criteria he must meet if he does not pursue an exemption from the UFC, the above-mentioned, featherweight challenger, Mitchell claims the promotion will likely allow him to compete while using steroids.

“I think (Conor) McGregor is on steroids and I don’t think they (the UFC) are gonna test this properly – I think he’ll win [against Michael Chandler] on steroids,” Bryce Mitchell told James Lynch during a recent interview. “But if they test them, I think it’ll be a good fight. But if he’s on steroids – it’s still definitely – I’m going, I’m rooting for the American.”

As for Mitchell, the Arkansas grappling ace recently saw a planned UFC 288 return against Jonathan Pearce scrapped, however, the former is expected to remain on the same card against Russian contender, Movsar Evloev in a short-notice, reworked clash.