Conor McGregor is back in the gym and doing live sparring, just eight months after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 PPV.

McGrgeor since he broke his leg vowed to come back and promised that his rivalry with Poirier “was not over” even if he had to take it outside. Poirier recently said that he believes the UFC hasn’t given him a fight recently, because they are looking to make the fourth fight between him and McGregor. The polarizing superstar has been going back and forth with just about anyone on social media and he is ready to show everyone that his leg is ready to go soon.

The former two division champion has his eyes set on a major comebacks he is still in the prime of his career. ‘The Notorious’ posted his new sparring session on his Instagram with the caption ‘My First Spar’.

McGregor also looks to be in fantastic shape as he is still training regularly for his comeback.

Conor McGregor has been calling out welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and has been called out numerous times by Henry Cejudo who is also a two division champion

McGrgeor has dismissed Cejudo’s notion of a possible fight between the two and regularly calls him names like a ‘fat little novice‘ on social media. McGregor has options on who he would like to fight inside the octagon. He could complete his trilogy against Nate Diaz if he’d like or even fight Poirier at welterweight, since ‘The Diamond’ had contemplated fighting in the 170 pound division.

McGregor loves to bring up the fact that he is the only fighter in MMA history to have knockouts in three different divisions, while going up in weight rather than down.

Who would you like McGregor to fight in his first fight back in the octagon?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.