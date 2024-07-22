Leon Edwards “Ain’t got time for that Mickey Mouse business” Coach responds to Nate Diaz

Leon Edwards has much bigger fish to fry.

This Saturday night, July 27, ‘Rocky’ will return to the Octagon in his home country seeking a successful third defense of his welterweight world title. Standing in his way will be streaking division standout and the top-ranked contender at 170, Belal Muhammad.

Recently, Edwards found himself at the center of a callout from former foe and UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz after the TUF alumnus scored a majority decision victory over Jorge Masvidal in Anaheim.

Nate Diaz calls out Jake Paul and Leon Edwards #masvidaldiaz pic.twitter.com/OibFzxYp2O — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) July 7, 2024

“My main objective is to be the best fighter in the world so I wanna go back and get a UFC title. Leon Edwards, Jake Paul…You’re dead,” Diaz said.

Keeping his eyes on the task at hand, ‘Rocky’ hasn’t had much to say about Diaz’s comment, but Edwards’ coach, Dave Lovell, made it clear that the champ has more important things to worry about. Lovell also suggested that Diaz should have left the fight game a long time ago, citing all the punishment he’s absorbed over his two-decade-long run.

“It’s all a joke. Leon ain’t got time for that Micky Mouse business right now, bruv,” Lovell told Submission Radio. “Nate is making money still and fighting, but me personally I think he needs to leave the game alone. He’s taken a little bit too much punishment now…This guy’s got a life after fighting.”

Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards delivered an instant classic in their lone UFC meeting

Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz met once on MMA’s biggest stage, squaring off in a critically acclaimed clash at UFC 263 in March 2021. While ‘Rocky’ led the dance for the majority of the five-round affair, Diaz tagged Edwards late in the fifth round with a booming right hand that had the UK star stumbling.

Diaz poured it on for the final minute but was able to secure the finish and came up short on the scorecards.

Perhaps we’ll see the two run it back inside the Octagon once Leon Edwards’ days of reigning over the welterweight division are over.