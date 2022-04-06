UFC superstar Conor Mcgregor takes aim at Henry Cejudo, labeling him as a ‘fat little novice with about 2 kos’ for critiquing the Irishman’s boxing.

‘The Notorious’ has been teasing fans recently with training footage as he recovers from the gruesome leg break he suffered in his third bout against Dustin Poirier.



Posting from his old boxing gym Crumlin Boxing Club, McGregor seems to have got back into the sawing of things; lighting up the pads. One man however who was not impressed is double champ alumni, Henry Cejudo.

The former Olympic gold medallist, Cejudo, who has seemed to take up a coaching role since retirement had this to say to McGregor.

“Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. Said Cejduo, “But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat.”

Mcgregor, famously one to never hold his tongue, took exception to Cejudo’s Comments.

“The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes.” McGregor responded, “You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions. Quiet, you bum!”

Conor McGregor’s Return

McGregor has now been out for almost a year nursing a fractured fibula and tibia; an injury that can take a long time to recover from.

McGregor however, has seemingly remained in good spirits; posting regularly about his rehabilitation progress. The injury has not seemed to knock his confidence either, the Irishman has been training consistently eyeing a comeback.

Conor McGregor six months on from his leg break

UFC President did confirm that McGregor would return but fans will seemingly still have some time to wait.

“He wants to fight again.” White Said in an interview with Colin Cowherd, “You have to wait until his leg heals and he’s 100%… He probably won’t fight until early Fall.”

Are you excited for the return of Conor McGregor?

