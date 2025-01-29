Conor McGregor again hits out at ‘Foreign d*ck sucker’ Paul Hughes amid nasty social media tirade

ByRoss Markey
Conor McGregor hits back at 'Foreign d*ck sucker' Paul Hughes amid nasty outburst on social media

Conor McGregor has once more targeted Derry native, Paul Hughes following their early-morning spat on social media this morning, branded the PFL lightweight challenger a “foreign d*ck sucker” in a nasty post on his X account this evening.

McGregor, who previously trained with former undisputed Cage Warriors featherweight titleholder, Hughes, hit out at the Derry striker on social media this morning, after footage emerged of the 26-year-old speaking with his past opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov following his headliner with Usman Nurmagomedov earlier this month.

Conor McGregor ignites bitter feud with Irish star Paul Hughes: 'Get that flag off you'

Calling into question the Derry native’s Irish identity, McGregor labelled Hughes a “c*nt” in a now-deleted tweet on social media, before urging him to refrain from carrying the Irish tricolor.

READ MORE:  The Notorious Reacts: Conor McGregor’s Fierce Take on the Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes Decision

“Get that flag off you you little know what you are c*nt from up there [Northern Ireland],” Conor McGregor posted in a now-deleted tweet on his official X account.

Replying to Crumlin veteran, McGregor’s comments, Paul Hughes pointed out their prior interactions and comradery, before questioning how he could even question his allegiance.

Paul Hughes scraps plans for Conor McGregor to corner him in PFL title fight: 'I'm not gonna pursue it'

“@TheNotoriousMMA (Conor McGregor) always said u were the goat, paid homage at every opportunity,” Paul Hughes posted on social media in response. “But coming at my Irish identity just shows where your head is at.”

Furthermore, the above-mentioned Khabib Nurmagomedov weighed in on the spat on his official Instagram Stories this afternoon, labelling former two-weight champion, McGregor a “rapist” and a “drug addict”, before lauding Hughes as a true “Irishman”.

READ MORE:  Shara Magomedov claims he won't shoot on Michael Page at UFC Saudi Arabia

Conor McGregor slammed after ridiculous spat with Paul Hughes on X

“You are a real Irishman @PaulHughesMMA and not a rapist and drug addict like this bastard,” Khabib Nurmagomedov posted on his official Instagram Stories.

conor mcgregor byu

This evening, McGregor has once more hit out at Hughes in a response to his above-written post, controversially referring to him as a “foreign d*ck sucker” in another deleted and heated post online.

READ MORE:  Report - Rhys McKee set for return fight against Daniel Frunza at UFC Vegas 105 in April

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts