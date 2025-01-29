Conor McGregor again hits out at ‘Foreign d*ck sucker’ Paul Hughes amid nasty social media tirade

Conor McGregor has once more targeted Derry native, Paul Hughes following their early-morning spat on social media this morning, branded the PFL lightweight challenger a “foreign d*ck sucker” in a nasty post on his X account this evening.

McGregor, who previously trained with former undisputed Cage Warriors featherweight titleholder, Hughes, hit out at the Derry striker on social media this morning, after footage emerged of the 26-year-old speaking with his past opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov following his headliner with Usman Nurmagomedov earlier this month.

Calling into question the Derry native’s Irish identity, McGregor labelled Hughes a “c*nt” in a now-deleted tweet on social media, before urging him to refrain from carrying the Irish tricolor.

“Get that flag off you you little know what you are c*nt from up there [Northern Ireland],” Conor McGregor posted in a now-deleted tweet on his official X account.

Replying to Crumlin veteran, McGregor’s comments, Paul Hughes pointed out their prior interactions and comradery, before questioning how he could even question his allegiance.

“@TheNotoriousMMA (Conor McGregor) always said u were the goat, paid homage at every opportunity,” Paul Hughes posted on social media in response. “But coming at my Irish identity just shows where your head is at.”

@TheNotoriousMMA always said u were the goat, payed homage at every opportunity.



But coming at my Irish identity just shows where your head is at. — Paul Hughes MMA (@paulhughesmma) January 29, 2025

Furthermore, the above-mentioned Khabib Nurmagomedov weighed in on the spat on his official Instagram Stories this afternoon, labelling former two-weight champion, McGregor a “rapist” and a “drug addict”, before lauding Hughes as a true “Irishman”.

Conor McGregor slammed after ridiculous spat with Paul Hughes on X

“You are a real Irishman @PaulHughesMMA and not a rapist and drug addict like this bastard,” Khabib Nurmagomedov posted on his official Instagram Stories.

This evening, McGregor has once more hit out at Hughes in a response to his above-written post, controversially referring to him as a “foreign d*ck sucker” in another deleted and heated post online.