Khabib Nurmagomedov defends Paul Hughes in spat with ‘Rapist drug addict’ Conor McGregor

Former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has leaped to the defense of Paul Hughes after former Octagon rival, Conor McGregor hit out at the Derry native’s Irish integrity on social media in a bizarre and heated spat this afternoon.

McGregor, a former opponent and bitter arch-rival of former undisputed lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov, faced off with the Russian back in 2018, suffering a third round face crank submission loss in the pair’s historic pairing for the divisional spoil.

Image via: Bare Knuckle FC

And cornering his cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov en route to his close, majority decision win over the aforenoted, Hughes earlier this month in the main event of PFL: Road to Dubai, Hall of Fame inductee, Khabib Nurmagomedov praised the Derry native — who claimed he was “like” his Irish counterpart following his judging loss.

However, on social media this evening, McGregor called into question the Irish identity of Paul Hughes — urging him to not don the tricolor flag any longer, before referring to him as a “c*nt”.

“Get that flag off you you little know what you are c*nt from up there [Northern Ireland],” Conor McGregor posted in a now-deleted tweet on his official X account.

Khabib Nurmagomedov labels Conor McGregor “rapist bastard” in defense of Paul Hughes

And replying to McGregor’s ridiculous tweet on social media, Derry native, Hughes reflected on his long-time support of the former two-weight Octagon gold holder.

“@TheNotoriousMMA (Conor McGregor) always said u were the goat, paid homage at every opportunity,” Paul Hughes posted on social media in response. “But coming at my Irish identity just shows where your head is at.”

@TheNotoriousMMA always said u were the goat, payed homage at every opportunity.



But coming at my Irish identity just shows where your head is at. — Paul Hughes MMA (@paulhughesmma) January 29, 2025

Himself reacting to the feud between McGregor and Hughes on his official Instagram account this evening, Nurmagomedov, who urged the latter to visit Dagestan and offered him the chance to train with his team, labelled him a true Irishman — before labelling his past foe a “rapist” and “drug addict”.

“You are a real Irishman @PaulHughesMMA and not a rapist and drug addict like this bastard,” Khabib Nurmagomedov posted on his official Instagram Stories.