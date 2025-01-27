Demetrious Johnson Explains Why Jon Jones Would Be a Terrible Partner in a Street Fight

Jon Jones is perhaps the greatest mixed martial artist on the planet, but Demetrious Johnson thinks he’d be terrible backup in a street fight.

During a recent appearance on Johnson’s MightyCast podcast, former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson got into a few hypotheticals with the flyweight great, one of them being which MMA fighter you would want on your side in a street fight. Understandably, ‘Rampage’ quickly named the two pound-for-pound best fighters in the world today, undisputed heavyweight champion Jon Jones and lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev.

“If I’m finna go into this dark alley, you know what I’m saying, and they say you can have one person with you to help you fight, I’m gonna say Jon Jones,” Jackson said. “I’m not gonna say Islam, you know what I’m saying. That’s me, what I think.”

However, Johnson was quick to disagree. Particularly when it comes to ‘Bones’ whom he suggested would probably turn on you and join the other side in stealing all your stuff.

“I don’t know, man,” Johnson said. “I think you’re picking the wrong person. I think Jon Jones might rob you and join sides with the other guys.”

Of course, Demetrious Johnson’s comment is a clear reference to the slew of legal troubles ‘Bones’ has found himself in over the years, the most recently being a situation where he allegedly threatened to kill a drug tester who was dispatched to his house to collect a sample in March 2024.

‘DJ’ Dubs Francis Ngannou, not Jon Jones, the best heavyweight in MMA

It’s certainly not the first time ‘Mighty Mouse’ has thrown some shade at Jones. Shortly after seeing ‘Bones’ dispatch Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, Johnson dubbed Francis Ngannou the best heavyweight in the world, noting that ‘The Predator’ brutally KO’d Miocic years before Jones got there.