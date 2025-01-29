Conor McGregor ignites terrible feud with Irish star Paul Hughes: ‘Get that flag off you’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has ignited a ridiculous feud with PFL star, Paul Hughes, calling into question the Derry native’s Irish integrity — and urging him to take the tricolor off him, before labelling the lightweight contender a “c*nt.

Hughes, a native of Derry, headlined PFL: Road to Dubai earlier this month in an undisputed Bellator MMA lightweight title fight against unbeaten Russian star, Usman Nurmagomedov.

Entering his first title fight in the promotion off the back of a stellar win over former featherweight champion and Grand Prix victor, A.J. McKee — Hughes forced Nurmagomedov the distance in a controversial majority decision defeat.

However, upon the release of behind-the-scenes comments from Hughes, in which he claimed he was not like McGregor during a brief chat with the Dubliner’s arch-nemesis, Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former unleashed a series of disparaging comments on social media, calling into question the Derry native’s allegiance and Irish integrity.

“Get that flag off you you little know what you are c*nt from up there [Northern Ireland],” Conor McGregor posted in a now-deleted tweet on his official X account.

Paul Hughes hits out at Conor McGregor over Irish identity comment

Replying to McGregor’s stunning comments on social media this morning, former Cage Warriors featherweight kingpin, Hughes echoed claims he always respected the former, before questioned how his Irish allegiance and identity had been called into question.

“@TheNotoriousMMA (Conor McGregor) always said u were the goat, paid homage at every opportunity,” Paul Hughes posted on social media in response. “But coming at my Irish identity just shows where your head is at.”