ByCraig Pekios
Conor McGregor claims fight with Michael Chandler 'For Sure' happening in 2024 after meeting with Dana White

According to Conor McGregor, he will fight Michael Chandler before the clock runs out on 2024.

McGregor was originally scheduled to fight the former Bellator MMA champion at UFC 303 in Las Vegas last month, but a broken pinky toe forced the Irish megastar to withdraw from the fight.

Thus far, no official announcements have been made regarding a rescheduled date, but McGregor recently offered an update on social media, revealing that their fight will happen before 2025 comes around.

“I talked to Dana today about our new days, all looking good! 24′ for sure,” McGregor wrote on X.

McGregor insists he’ll be good to go by August or September. Unfortunately, the promotion’s dance card is currently booked full for most of 2024 leaving only a few dates available where the Irishman could fit into a main event.

The Options are limited for conor mcGregor’s UFC return in 2024

It’s safe to say that McGregor vs. Chandler won’t be happening at UFC 306 when the promotion makes its highly anticipated debut at Sphere in Las Vegas.

UFC 307 in Salt Lake City is a possibility, though recent rumors have suggested that the promotion could be looking to book Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili at the event. We can’t see the UFC taking McGregor to Abu Dhabi for UFC 308, and UFC 309 is currently earmarked for a heavyweight championship superfight between Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

That leaves December which would be UFC 310. Thus far, it’s the only pay-per-view in 2024 without any solid details regarding its date or location, let alone the main event. Since 2019, the UFC has run the final PPV of the year in Las Vegas. 2024 likely won’t be any different, making it the best candidate for McGregor’s quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sports history.”

Of course, all of this is pure speculation until Dana White says otherwise.

