Ariel Helwani claims Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will be rebooked for December, rules out Noche UFC

Ariel Helwani sees the long-awaited clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler going down in December.

Originally, the Irish megastar was scheduled to make his quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sports history” at UFC 303. Unfortunately, McGregor opted to bow out of the bout due to a broken pinky toe, paving the way for Alex Pereira to step in and steal the spotlight with another highlight-reel knockout.

Since his withdrawal, McGregor suggested that a return in August or September would be optimal. Sadly, that may not be the case according to Helwani who believes that December would be the likeliest date since the UFC’s dance card is already filled up for the next few months.

“At this point, if I had to put money on Conor vs Chandler, if I had to, and this is not me reporting it, so don’t go crazy,” Helwani said on The MMA Hour. “But the way the wind is blowing at this juncture, it seems to be December. I don’t think they are going to create a date. If I had to, this second. And then, like I said.”

🚨 Ariel Helwani says if he had to put money on the new date for McGregor vs Chandler, it would be on December.



He also says if he had to guess, he believes that Sean O'Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili will headline #NocheUFC at the Sphere in September.



🎥 @arielhelwani #TheMMAHour… pic.twitter.com/XQYfFKFgoB — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 10, 2024

Helwani says there’s ‘no chance’ of conor mcGregor vs. Michael chandler happening at sphere

With McGregor previously suggesting a September return date, rumors ran rampant that we could see McGregor vs. Chandler at UFC 306 when the promotion heads to Sphere in Las Vegas. Helwani ruled out that possibility, adding that McGregor would be a far too expensive edition for an event with a production budget already tipping the scales at $17 million.

“There will be no chance Conor and Chandler will fight at the Sphere, it’s just too expensive, and Conor commands too much money,” Helwani added.

Helwani went on to suggest that the highly anticipated bantamweight title clash between reigning champion ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili could headline Noche UFC on September 14, though Helwani made it clear that nothing is set in stone with the promotion also considering taking the fight to Salt Lake City for UFC 307 a month later.