Michael Chandler confirms crunch talks with UFC, claims Conor McGregor fight will happen ‘Quicker than you think’

Michael Chandler is set to appear at UFC 303 tomorrow night in ‘Sin City’ despite the cancellation of his clash with former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor – and claims a grudge match between himself and the Dubliner will take place “quicker” than expected.

Chandler, the current number six ranked lightweight contender, was scheduled to headline UFC 303 tomorrow night during International Fight Week – taking on the previously mentioned, McGregor in a welterweight clash.

However, earlier this month, Chandler was officially removed from the card, with McGregor confirming how a fractured toe on his left foot had forced him to cancel his hiatus-snapping return – spanning three years.

And despite initially showing interest in a symbolic BMF championship fight with would-be common-foe, Max Holloway, MIssouri native, Chandler is set to play the waiting game on a fight with McGregor.

Michael Chandler provides update on Conor McGregor fight

Providing an update on the status of his clash with the ex-champion in the future – amid claims from Dana White that McGregor would not feature earlier than October this year, Chandler, who is set to meet with organizational officials tonight, revealed the bout may come to fruition sooner than people expect.

“It’s a bittersweet weekend, but we’re having a good time, and we should hopefully be off hiatus quicker than people think,” Michael Chandler told John Morgan. “I’ll tell you what, I do love to fight, but I am a very patient man. And luckily, my life is such that I have done so many things outside of just fighting that I’ve been able to sit out, be patient, still got work outside fighting. [I] stayed busy the last year and a half, and this one didn’t come to fruition.”

“We’re gonna stay patient – we’re not gonna let him (Conor McGregor) off the hook,” Michael Chandler explained. “I like to say, ‘We’re not gonna let him off the hook.’ Talks are happening between me and the UFC, I’m meeting with them tonight actually. I know Conor is gonna be ready to come back soon, ‘cause it’s just a pinky toe {injury), so we’ll see.”

