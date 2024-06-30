Conor McGregor reveals exact moment he broke his toe, forcing him out of UFC 303 fight with Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor shared some shots of the exact moment that he broke his toe, forcing him to bow out of his previously scheduled scrap with former Bellator MMA champion Michael Chandler.

McGregor’s quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sports history” was postponed for the umpteenth time earlier this month after the Irishman revealed that he broke his pinky toe while training. After disclosing the injury, McGregor shared an image of his discolored appendage along with an X-ray revealing the extent of the damage.

Now, we know the exact moment the injury occurred courtesy of a post on the Irishman’s social media.

Thank you God 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Mxc0kU2oKh — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 30, 2024

“Thank you God,” McGregor wrote on X.

McGregor’s post came minutes after Alex Pereira seemingly broke his toe on Jiri Prochazka’s face while landing an incredible second-round head kick to retain his light heavyweight title in Saturday’s UFC 303 headliner.

alex Pereira steps in for Conor McGregor and blows the roof off T-Mobile Arena

‘Mystic Mac’ was originally scheduled to headline the promotion’s International Fight Week card in Las Vegas before busting his toe. That paved the way for ‘Poatan’ to step in on 16 days’ notice for a rematch with Prochazka seven months removed from their first meeting at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden.

Just as he did on that night, Pereira put away ‘BJP’ in the second to take the gold back home to Brazil.

When and where McGregor finally fights Chandler remains to be seen, but perhaps the biggest question on the minds of fight fans right now is, when the hell is Pereira gonna go for a third belt?