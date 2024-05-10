Is Conor McGregor getting ready to drop a diss track ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 303?

Is Conor McGregor getting ready to drop a diss track on Michael Chandler?

On Saturday, June 29, the Irishman will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon for a showdown with the former Bellator MMA champion in the UFC 303 main event. It will be McGregor’s first fight since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier nearly three years ago.

In the time since his last outing, ‘Mystic Man’ has stayed busy with a series of projects. He unloaded his Proper No. 12 brand of Irish Whiskey for a whopping $600 million, made his big screen debut in a remake of the 1989 action classic Road House, and became a part owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Now, it looks like McGregor is ready to drop a few bars for his next pet project.

Taking to Instagram, the former two-division champion shared an image of himself in the studio with the caption, “Big announcement incoming…”

Fans convinced conor McGregor is going take a page out of ryan garcia’s playbook

With the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar dominating headlines, maybe we’ll see the Irishman put his own Irish twist on the rap game and slam a few Sucker MCs in the process.

Or it could be something else entirely, but fans online are pretty convinced that McGregor is trying to take a page out of Ryan Garcia’s playbook.