Betting odds released for potential hip hop clash between Drake and Kendrick Lamar in boxing and WWE

Rivalries in the world of hip hop are nothing new.

Ever since the genre exploded during the 1980s, diss tracks have been an integral part of the industry for rappers looking to bounce Sucker MCs out of the rap game. Some of the most iconic rivalries in hip hop history include Ice Cube vs. his former group, N.W.A.

Nas and Jay-Z went toe-to-toe in the 90s while Eminem’s protege 50 Cent took his two-decade-long feud with Ja Rule public after both hit it big in the 2000s with a series of hit singles.

Of course, you can’t talk about hip hop rivalries without mentioning the beef between Tupac Shakur and Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G. East Coast vs. West Coast was a defining moment in hip hop history. Sadly, both artists lost their lives as a result, each being gunned down in separate drive-by shootings between September 1996 and March 1997.

Oddsmakers weigh in on Hip Hop’s Latest Conflict Drake vs. k-Dot

Today, we have a new beef lighting up social media. Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been dominating headlines and playlists with a series of back-and-forth diss tracks — the most recent being Lamar’s commercially released and critically acclaimed Not Like Us.

If you want to dive deep into where all of the drama began, The New York Times has got you covered, but just know that things are getting pretty serious between the two modern-day rap gods. So much so that BetOnline.ag is offering odds for a potential boxing match between the Canadian actor-turned-rapper and the Compton, California native.

As it stands, Drake and Lamar are sitting at an even -120, meaning a $100 bet on either fighter could net you $120 in a hypothetical fight.

They’ve also been offered the opportunity to settle things in the wrestling ring, courtesy of an invite from ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ himself.

“A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way,” former WWE champion Shawn Michaels wrote on X. “Kendrick Lamar, you and Drake are formally invited to WWE NXT to settle this thing. I’m even offering my services to mediate.”

If they were to compete under the WWE banner, Drake would be a -200 favorite while Lamar sits as a +150 underdog.