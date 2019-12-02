Combate Americas CEO Names Tito Ortiz Number One P4P Fighter Over 40, Ahead Of Daniel Cormier

Spread the word!













This weekend, former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz will make his return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

Ortiz takes on professional wrestling legend and former mixed martial artist Alberto El Patron. As a fun stipulation, Ortiz will put his old UFC belt up for grabs, while El Patron puts up his old WWE title. The fight goes down from Hidalgo, Texas on Saturday, December 7 inside the Payne Arena.

The fight will be contested at 210 pounds. Combate Americas CEO Campbell McLaren took to his Twitter and listed out his top 10 pound-for-pound fighters over the age of 40. At the top of his list was none other than Ortiz, who he actually listed over Daniel Cormier, one of the greatest fighters of all time and a former two-division simultaneous champion.

He did, however, list Cormier at number two, with El Patron earning the number three spot ahead of names such as Urijah Faber, Demian Maia, Yoel Romero, Fabricio Werdum, and more. Check out his list here:

1. Tito Ortiz

2. Daniel Cormier

3. Alberto Rodríguez

4. Urijah Faber

5. Demian Maia

6. Yoel Romero

7. Fabricio Werdum

8. Anderson Silva

9. Chael Sonnen

10. Andrei Arlovski

What do you think about McLaren naming Ortiz as the pound-for-pound best fighter over 40-years-old?