Video – Ryan Garcia chugs a beer while weighing in for his fight with Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia is not acting like someone who is hours away from the biggest fight of their boxing career.

On Saturday, April 20, ‘King Ryan’ returns to the ring in what should have been his first shot at becoming an undisputed world champion. However, Garcia weighed in more than three pounds over the 140-pound limit for his clash with WBC super lightweight titleholder Devin Haney. As a result, Garcia will not be eligible to win the belt.

Nor does he seem to give a sh*t. That much was evident after the former interim champ weighed in while chugging a beer on Friday.

bro Ryan Garcia just chugged a beer during his weigh in 😭



how is this fight still going ahead pic.twitter.com/O0umqyfifs — OOC MMA (@oocmma) April 19, 2024

Garcia will also fork over 1.5 million dollars to Haney after coming in overweight.

In the months leading up to his showdown with Haney, Ryan Garcia has exhibited some downright disturbing behavior. Despite all of the craziness, which included claims from Garcia that he was forced to watch the sexual assault of children, Golden Boy Promotions and the New York State Athletic Commission have allowed the fight to proceed as scheduled — a decision that many pundits have and continue to criticize.

Boxing Fans React to Ryan Garcia’s Beer-Chugging Antics