Ryan Garcia knocks down Devin Haney three times, scores majority decision win – Haney vs. Garcia Highlights
After months of erratic behavior, Ryan Garcia returned to the boxing ring on Saturday night for his highly anticipated clash with reigning WBC super lightweight world champion Devin Haney. Initially, Haney was set to put his title on the line, but after ‘King Ryan’ stepped on the scale more than three pounds over the 140-pound weight limit, Garcia was deemed ineligible to win the gold.
Things started hot in the opening round with Garcia landing a big left hand that had Haney rocked early. Garcia poured on the pressure but was unable to put his opponent on the mat before the end of the round.
Haney collected himself between rounds and came out looking sharp over the next several rounds. However, the tide turned in the seventh with ‘King Ryan’ once again landed a nasty left hook that sat down Devin Haney for the first time in his pro boxing career. Haney answered the count and hung onto Garcia until the clock ran down.
The next couple of rounds were fairly competitive until Ryan poured it on in the 10th and 11th rounds, putting Haney on the canvas in each one. Feeling good about his work, Garcia opted to spend the majority of the final round dancing and taunting his opponent before hearing the official scorecards.
Official Result: Ryan Garcia def. Devin Haney via majority decision (112-112, 114-110, 115-109)