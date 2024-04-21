Ryan Garcia knocks down Devin Haney three times, scores majority decision win – Haney vs. Garcia Highlights

After months of erratic behavior, Ryan Garcia returned to the boxing ring on Saturday night for his highly anticipated clash with reigning WBC super lightweight world champion Devin Haney. Initially, Haney was set to put his title on the line, but after ‘King Ryan’ stepped on the scale more than three pounds over the 140-pound weight limit, Garcia was deemed ineligible to win the gold.

Things started hot in the opening round with Garcia landing a big left hand that had Haney rocked early. Garcia poured on the pressure but was unable to put his opponent on the mat before the end of the round.

Haney collected himself between rounds and came out looking sharp over the next several rounds. However, the tide turned in the seventh with ‘King Ryan’ once again landed a nasty left hook that sat down Devin Haney for the first time in his pro boxing career. Haney answered the count and hung onto Garcia until the clock ran down.

The next couple of rounds were fairly competitive until Ryan poured it on in the 10th and 11th rounds, putting Haney on the canvas in each one. Feeling good about his work, Garcia opted to spend the majority of the final round dancing and taunting his opponent before hearing the official scorecards.

Official Result: Ryan Garcia def. Devin Haney via majority decision (112-112, 114-110, 115-109)

Check Out Highlights from Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia:

The time for antics and talk are done



The time to fight is now for @RyanGarcia as he makes his way into the ring. #HaneyGarcia | Live NOW on DAZN! Click the link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/eWgHtORrOx — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 21, 2024

Brooklyn is rocking 🔊@Realdevinhaney has made his way into the ring and is looking to keep his perfect record.#HaneyGarcia | Live NOW on DAZN! Click the link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/NN2v39r4T1 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 21, 2024

Win or lose, I will cherish this clip for the rest of my life. There will never be another Ryan Garcia #HaneyGarcia pic.twitter.com/N48t4exQhm — Lord Rxŋ (@Rx_605) April 21, 2024

Haney getting rocked by the first punch#HaneyGarcia pic.twitter.com/7J517q40y1 — Miguel (@AMereCon_) April 21, 2024

Ryan Garcia Knocks down Devin Haney in round 7! #HaneyGarcia pic.twitter.com/MuHuLTTwle — X Fights (@XKnockouts) April 21, 2024

Ryan came to scrap Haney came to hug and twirl like a ballerina can’t make this shit up 😂😂 #HaneyGarcia pic.twitter.com/CqyOdxL2Pd — #Ranbets (@RanboGG) April 21, 2024

Ryan Garcia with yet another knockdown on Devin Haney 🤯#HaneyGarcia pic.twitter.com/ewmhSnAf7M — Hollywood Huego (@ScottHuego) April 21, 2024

ON HIS ASS 😂😂 keep hugging see what happens let’s go King Ry #HaneyGarcia pic.twitter.com/shXjNkBgev — #Ranbets (@RanboGG) April 21, 2024