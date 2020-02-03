Colby Covington Reacts To ‘Funny’ Usman-Masvidal Altercation

Spread the word!













Colby Covington thinks the recent Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal altercation was planned from the start.

Usman and Masvidal confronted each other last week during Super Bowl Media Day in Miami. The pair were separated as they traded heated insults at each other. UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards notably thought it was planned given how there were cameras during the scene.

Covington seems to agree as he believes they were just trying to manufacture some drama between each other:

“Oh man, that was a funny scene,” Covington said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “Everybody knew that was set up from the start. They got the cameras out, ‘oh, let’s make this look like a real drama.’ That ain’t real drama. man. That’s you guys trying to sell something that’s not even there.

“You got street Judas on one hand, that guy’s pathetic man. He’s got a mediocre, average record. He’s the broken mediocre fighter champion. No one cares about him. He’s so fake and he’s a bottom-tier fighter. He’s not going to be ready to fight in a world championship level. And Marty Fakenewsman, he’s just trying to do something. He’s got no way to sell a fight. He’s got no friends obviously because no one’s even watching his back so you can tell how likeable he is.”

Many believe an Usman vs. Masvidal matchup is what will happen next when it comes to the welterweight title. However, Covington doesn’t believe Masvidal wants that fight as he will likely target an easier and more lucrative matchup with Conor McGregor for example.

That would ultimately set up the rematch between Covington and Usman:

“… But let’s be honest. Do you really think that street Judas also known as journeyman Jorge Masvidal is really going to fight Marty Fakenewsman?” Covington added. “Or is he going to look and wait for that Conor fight or wait for a Nate Diaz fight — an easier fight where he has a realistic chance to win because he’s not beating anybody in the top of the division like myself and Marty Fakenewsman.

“So I don’t see him taking that fight anytime soon and that’s going to set up the rematch with me and Marty Fakenewsman.”

Do you agree with Covington?