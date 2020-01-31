Leon Edwards Calls Usman-Masvidal Confrontation ‘Planned’

Spread the word!













Leon Edwards has given his thoughts on the recent confrontation between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal at Super Bowl media day this week.

Usman and Masvidal came face-to-face at media row, exchanging words in a video that went viral amongst the mixed martial arts (MMA) community. Now, speaking to ESPN, Edwards explained why he thinks the video looked staged. Especially since we seem to be in a “WWE era” at the moment.

“Was it planned? Why are the cameras following like all the way towards them? It’s basically planned because they’re walking for like a minute before they got a camera behind him so – that’s the game we’re in right now, right? It’s the social media era and the WWE era, that’s where the game is leading at the moment,” Edwards said.

“It is what it is for me, I’m just focused on my career and what I need to do, being what I need to be and achieving what I need to achieve. That’s planned. The camera is walking behind him for a long way before he talked to Usman. So it’s like, ‘Oh we’re going to go do this.'”

Edwards takes on Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC London this March. Should he win, he’ll likely be next in line for a shot at the 170-pound title. When asked if a Usman vs. Masvidal matchup is something he’d like to see, here’s what “Rocky” had to say.

“If I’m busy and I can’t fight, I guess he’s the next in line, right? So why not, then after them two fight I’ll fight the winner of that. Or, if not, I’ll fight the champion next, Usman. Then after I beat Usman, he [Masvidal] can fight me for the belt. Any way it goes, either way, we’re gonna fight this year or early next year.”

