Jorge Masvidal & Kamaru Usman Nearly Come To Blows At Super Bowl Media Day (Video)

If a fight with Conor McGregor doesn’t materialize, Jorge Masvidal very well could get to settle his personal differences with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Things nearly got physical today (Wed. January 29, 2020) at the Super Bowl media day in Miami, Florida, when both Masvidal and Usman were walking around doing interviews. At one point, both men crossed paths, which led to a verbal altercation between the pair. Usman confronted Masvidal on his recent trash-talk, saying “Do something, I’m standing right here, do something,” Usman shouted.

“That’s all I hear, you talking, do something! Do something, you come up talking, do something!”

Masvidal would respond with, “Nah, I’m gonna kill you, that’s exactly what I’m gonna do, Ima f*ck your ass up with you talking all that sh*t,” Masvidal said with an unknown hand-gesture. “Nah you got a cast on b*tch, you got a cast on b*tch I ain’t gonna take advantage of you like that,” Masvidal said before blowing Usman a kiss. “You got a cast on b*tch, you lucky, that’s the only reason nothing is happening.”

Had security not been there to separate the two, there’s no telling what kind of brawl might have broken out at Super Bowl media day. Check out the footage from the confrontation below.

UFC champ Kamaru Usman and BMF champ Jorge Masvidal almost just went at it on Radio Row in Miami. pic.twitter.com/shAgl2O3Et — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) January 29, 2020

Usman is currently dealing with a hand injury, hence the cast, coming off a successful welterweight title defense this past December. “The Nigerian Nightmare” finished Colby Covington in the fifth and final round of their UFC 245 main event after breaking Covington’s jaw midway through the fight.

Now, he’ll likely take on Masvidal next, who is coming off a Fighter Of The Year run in 2019 with three TKO or KO finishes. Masvidal finished Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz to inject himself into the title conversation. Whether or not he’ll officially get the next crack at the gold remains to be seen.

