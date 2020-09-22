Colby Covington has become the latest welterweight contender to call out Nick Diaz who is set to return to fighting in 2021.

Earlier this month it was announced that Diaz has been on a strict diet and training regime in order to make a test weight cut to between 165-175lbs. The elder Diaz brother is now planning a sensational comeback and has been called out by a whole host of fighters including Conor McGregor, Mike Perry, Leon Edwards and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

Covington added his name to that list when talking to reports after stopping Tyron Woodley in the UFC Vegas 11 main event his past weekend, he said.

“I would love to fight Nick. He’s a high-pressure fighter. I’d love to fight him and it would be an easy fight. I’d definitely retire him just like I retired Tyron Woodley (on Saturday). Nick Diaz would never fight again, I promise you, after I got done with him.”

‘Chaos’ also took time out to continue his pursuit of a fight against his former teammate Jorge Masvidal, who is currently rumoured to be in talks for a rematch against Nate Diaz next year.

“Absolutely, (Masvidal vs. me is) a bigger fight,” Covington said. “Everybody knows Nate Diaz is done. He hasn’t been relevant in five, six years. The guy fights once every couple of years. He’s got nothing left in the tank. He’s had so many fights. He’s got CTE. He shouldn’t even be fighting anymore. It’s a shame. His coaches, I feel bad that they let him go in the octagon anymore. So they need to do this fight with me and Jorge.

“He’s been talking recklessly in the media. He’s been saying all this (expletive). ‘Oh, it’s on sight,’ this and that. OK, come back up your words. I back up my words. All the talk I say, I talk the talk, and I walk the walk. Let’s see, ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

