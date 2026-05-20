Mackenzie Dern Reportedly Draws 25-Fight Strawweight Veteran For First Title Defense At UFC 330 In Philadelphia

Mackenzie Dern appears to have locked in a challenger for her first UFC title defense.

Dern captured the vacant strawweight title with a gritty unanimous decision victory over seasoned contender Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321 in October 2025. Since that breakthrough win, the 33-year-old American-born Brazilian has remained on the sidelines.

THE EMOTIONS FROM MACKENZIE DERN AFTER WINNING THE UFC TITLE 🥹



Stream #UFC321 on the ESPN App ➡️ https://t.co/K4DaFRKUKc pic.twitter.com/8d7JtWIkTn — ESPN (@espn) October 25, 2025

After a 10-month layoff, she now looks set to step back into the Octagon and put her title on the line.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 25: Mackenzie Dern reacts after a victory against Virna Jandiroba of Brazil in the UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 321 event at Etihad Arena on October 25, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Mackenzie Dern Expected To Make First Title Defense Against Gillian Robertson At UFC 330

Mackenzie Dern is reportedly being lined up for the first defense of her strawweight title against Gillian Robertson at UFC 330, scheduled for August 15 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The potential bout was first brought to light by MagicM_MMABets on X.

Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson.



Strawweight championship.



UFC Philly.

August 15.



Per sources. — MagicM (@MagicM_MMABets) May 20, 2026

Dern is riding a three-fight winning streak heading into her next outing. Her most recent defeat dates back to February 2024, when she suffered a unanimous decision loss to former title challenger Amanda Lemos at UFC 298.

The former IBJJF champion has compiled an 11-5 record inside the UFC, highlighted by notable victories over Amanda Ribas, Loopy Godínez, and Angela Hill. Overall, she stands at 16-5 as a professional.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 23: Mackenzie Dern is seen on stage during the UFC 321 press conference at Etihad Arena on October 23, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Meanwhile, Robertson was last seen in action at UFC Vegas 114 in March, where she secured a unanimous decision victory over Lemos, pushing her winning streak to five. “The Savage” hasn’t tasted defeat since June 2023, when she dropped a decision to Tabatha Ricci at UFC Jacksonville

The 31-year-old Canadian currently holds a 14-6 record inside the Octagon, with key victories over Marina Rodriguez, Polyana Viana, and Molly McCann. She carries a 17-8 record in her professional career.