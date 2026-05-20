Mackenzie Dern Reportedly Draws 25-Fight Strawweight Veteran For First Title Defense At UFC 330 In Philadelphia
Mackenzie Dern appears to have locked in a challenger for her first UFC title defense.
Dern captured the vacant strawweight title with a gritty unanimous decision victory over seasoned contender Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321 in October 2025. Since that breakthrough win, the 33-year-old American-born Brazilian has remained on the sidelines.
After a 10-month layoff, she now looks set to step back into the Octagon and put her title on the line.
Mackenzie Dern Expected To Make First Title Defense Against Gillian Robertson At UFC 330
Mackenzie Dern is reportedly being lined up for the first defense of her strawweight title against Gillian Robertson at UFC 330, scheduled for August 15 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The potential bout was first brought to light by MagicM_MMABets on X.
Dern is riding a three-fight winning streak heading into her next outing. Her most recent defeat dates back to February 2024, when she suffered a unanimous decision loss to former title challenger Amanda Lemos at UFC 298.
The former IBJJF champion has compiled an 11-5 record inside the UFC, highlighted by notable victories over Amanda Ribas, Loopy Godínez, and Angela Hill. Overall, she stands at 16-5 as a professional.
Meanwhile, Robertson was last seen in action at UFC Vegas 114 in March, where she secured a unanimous decision victory over Lemos, pushing her winning streak to five. “The Savage” hasn’t tasted defeat since June 2023, when she dropped a decision to Tabatha Ricci at UFC Jacksonville
The 31-year-old Canadian currently holds a 14-6 record inside the Octagon, with key victories over Marina Rodriguez, Polyana Viana, and Molly McCann. She carries a 17-8 record in her professional career.