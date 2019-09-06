Colby Covington Blasts ‘Dumb & Desperate’ Jorge Masvidal

Spread the word!













The friendship between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal might be coming to an end.

It was recently reported that negotiations between Covington and Kamaru Usman for a welterweight title fight have been breaking down. In turn, the UFC was exploring Jorge Masvidal vs. Usman for the title instead. Masvidal teased this by calling out “The Nigerian Nightmare” on Twitter, but received a very underwhelming response from the champion.

Now, Masvidal seems to be refocused on landing a big money fight with Nate Diaz. In Masvidal’s recent Tweet to Diaz, “Gamebred” said, “f*ck these losers,” likely referencing the rest of the welterweight elite.

Covington didn’t seem to take too kindly to that, responding to Masvidal on Twitter by calling him a “trashbag,” and saying he was “dumb and desperate.”

.@GamebredFighter I know you’re dumb and desperate, but you spelled JOURNEYMAN TITLE wrong junior. Reading is fundamental and #supernecessary. Just like WINNING is #supernecessary to get title fights. You should try both sometime, you trash bag. https://t.co/OTjrSKNbOI — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 6, 2019

The friendship between Masvidal and Covington seems to have been deteriorating over time. Especially now that the pair are at the top of the 170-pound foodchain. Covington and Masvidal no longer train together, according to American Top Team (ATT) Owner Dan Lambert.

Also, Covington recently called a matchup between Masvidal and Diaz a “battle of the journeymen.” Masvidal has yet to respond to Covington’s Tweet.

What do you think about Covington taking a shot at Masvidal now?