Colby Covington Dubs Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal ‘Battle Of The Journeymen’

With his victory over Anthony Pettis this past weekend at UFC 241, Nate Diaz very well could have set up the next big UFC fight of the year.

Following his victory, Diaz decided to call out Jorge Masvidal, a move that got the mixed martial arts (MMA) community buzzing. Now, the Stockton native and “Gamebred” are allegedly in negotiations to make the fan-favorite bout happen. The winner could very well be next in line for a title shot, and that could mean a possible fight against Colby Covington.

Speaking to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, Covington called the fight between Diaz, and his best-friend Masvidal, a “battle of the journeymen. (H/T MMA Mania)

“Yeah, you know, it’s the battle of the journeyman. It’s an exciting fight, the battle of the 500-level fighter. Nate Diaz is 1-1 in the last three years, and Jorge Masvidal is 2-2 in the last year or two,” said Covington. “So it’s the battle of the journeymen, 500 fighter. So I am excited to see who comes out on top.”

Despite the pair’s noted friendship, Covington’s recent comments about Masvidal seem to indicate a beef between the pair. However, “Chaos” claims that isn’t the case, and he and Masvidal remain good friends.

“No, not at all, no trouble in paradise. Have I said anything that’s a lie? Where is the lie? I am saying all truth and facts here. If someone gets mad at me or a media member, or him even, for saying facts, then you are living in denial, a delusional world,” Covington said.

“There is no beef, he is still my best friend. Man, we go way back and you don’t know what me and that guy have been through. We have been through so much together so I got nothing but respect and love for him. He’s my brother.”

Covington had to problem ripping into Diaz, however, who recently claimed he didn’t even know who the former interim 170-pound champion was in his post-fight interview at UFC 241.

“The journeyman Nate Diaz, he’s another 500-level fighter. He wins one fight for every loss. That guy sits out three years, who gives a shit about that guy. I’ve steamrolled real men that have rag-dolled that little snowflake. The only thing worse than his lisp and his speech impediment, is his wrestling,” Covington said.

“The thing is, nobody ever accused Nate Diaz of being smart. But avoiding me and not talking about me might be the smartest thing that bitch boy has ever done. He knows exactly who I am. His brother, we were supposed to set up a fight last year at Madison Square Garden until, you know, he got cold feet and pulled out last minute.”

What do you think about Covington calling Diaz vs. Masvidal “battle of the journeymen?”