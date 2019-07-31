Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal Not Training Together Anymore, Dan Lambert Says

Spread the word!













Despite still being supposed best friends, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal don’t train together anymore according to American Top Team (ATT) owner Dan Lambert.

Covington and Masvidal are longtime friends, teammates and former roommates as well, but the pair haven’t really been seen together lately. It should come as no surprise that it has coincided with Masvidal’s recent rise up the ranks following his knockouts of Darren Till and Ben Askren.

And according to Lambert, the two aren’t training together because of the increasing likelihood of them potentially facing each other in the future:

“No. Jorge and Colby aren’t training together anymore,” Lambert told BJ Penn. “They are in the gym together at the same time, but they both see the writing on the wall they have to fight each other. They have gone their own ways in terms of training as they aren’t training together and I don’t blame them as they will have to potentially fight each other soon.”

Covington vs. Masvidal Would Be Awkward But Not New

Should they fight one another, it wouldn’t be a problem. It wouldn’t be the first time it’s happened either as Robbie Lawler and Tyron Woodley fought each other for the welterweight title back in 2016 when they were both at ATT.

“We have a big gym and private areas,” Lambert added. “We would ideally try to get them in there at different times. If the training schedules overlap we would assign different coaches and training partners to each guy for their camp. Just do our job and both guys would come in ready.

“I don’t look at those guys any differently. They are both ATT. But, one is going to win and one is going to lose. It is a good problem to have if they fight for the title as it means the gym is doing its job. But, you have a 100 percent chance one of your guy loses. It is a bit of an awkward situation but we have been in it before.”

Do you think we’ll see Covington vs. Masvidal soon?