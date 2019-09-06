Jorge Masvidal Turns Attention Back To Nate Diaz: ‘F*ck These Losers’

Spread the word!













For a minute, it looked like Jorge Masvidal might swoop in and jump into the UFC welterweight title picture.

Masvidal took to Twitter recently and told 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman to “sign the contract.” This came shortly after a report surfaced that negotiations for Colby Covington vs. Usman broke down. However, Usman responded to Masvidal with a very underwhelming response.

Now, it looks like Masvidal has reverted his focus to the highly-anticipated 170-pound meeting between himself and Nate Diaz. “Gamebred” took to Twitter, saying, “f*ck these losers,” and telling Diaz he’d see him at MSG.

Diaz laid the groundwork for a matchup with Masvidal after his most recent win. The Stockton slugger beat Anthony “Showtime” Pettis in the co-main event of UFC 241 last month. After his victory, Diaz called out Masvidal out of respect. Diaz uttered the now-famous line, “He ain’t no west coast gangster.”

Masvidal and Diaz are two of the most game fan favorites on the UFC’s roster today. Although the pair are primarily strikers, they’re both very talented on the ground as well. Masvidal recently teased the fight is already in negotiations, but UFC President Dana White has noted we might not hear from Diaz from another three years. Only time will tell how things shake out at the top of the welterweight rankings.

Do you think Masvidal will fight Diaz inside MSG this November?