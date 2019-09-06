Kamaru Usman Responds To Jorge Masvidal Callout

Spread the word!













All signs pointed towards Kamaru Usman’s first title defense being against former interim champion Colby Covington. It only cemented that when “Chaos” defeated Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC Newark.

Yet, reports came out on Thursday that the negotiations had hit a standstill and they were looking for other options. Since then, Jorge Masvidal called for a fight with Usman in a tweet.

“I’m partying too [Kamaru Usman] what’s the hold up? Sign the contract. #supernecessary #theresurrection #strapcity,” Jorge Masvidal wrote on Twitter.

Usman then saw it and threw some shade at Jorge Masvidal.

That really looks like I’m partying… clown sit down FOH. https://t.co/SlshmAK43U September 6, 2019

“That really looks like I’m partying… clown sit down FOH,” he responded.

Kamaru Usman has made it known he wants to fight at Madison Square Garden and defend his belt for the first time. But, who he will be fighting is currently unknown. Now, on Friday morning, he took to social media to anchor that statement.

I want to fight Nov 2nd @TheGarden — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) September 6, 2019

“I want to fight Nov 2nd @TheGarden,” Kamaru Usman wrote.

Kamaru Usman has not fought since UFC 235 in March where he defeated Tyron Woodley by decision to win the welterweight title. He is currently on a 14-fight winning streak that includes wins over the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Demian Maia, and Leon Edwards.

For Jorge Masvidal, he is on a two-fight winning streak after knocking out Darren Till in March and then handing Ben Askren his first professional loss. There, he knocked him out in five-second by a flying knee. Since then, he has called for a big-money fight or a title fight.

UFC 244 is currently without a main event but all signs point to Kamaru Usman defending the welterweight there. But, who he defends it against is the bigger question.

