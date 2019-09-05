Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman Being Explored For UFC 244

Spread the word!













With negotiations for a title fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington breaking down, the UFC seems to be going in a different direction.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the UFC is now exploring the possibility of having Jorge Masvidal face Usman at Madison Square Garden this November. However, based on a recent Tweet from Masvidal, things don’t seem to be going well on that front either.

As reported earlier, the Usman v Covington fight talks hit a snag. So the UFC turned their attention to Usman v Masvidal. But as you can see via @GamebredFighter’s most recent tweet, they are now having issues finalizing that one. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 5, 2019

Helwani adds that the UFC has also discussed the possibility of having Nate Diaz vs. Masvidal at MSG. However, those talks haven’t gotten very far.

The UFC has also explored the possibility of Nate Diaz vs. Masvidal for the MSG card, sources say, but that hasn’t gotten very far. Lots of movement. Developing. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 5, 2019

With several different matchups being discussed, it sounds like the Las Vegas-based promotion could be trying to play hardball with several of the 170-pound division’s top stars. Usman, Masvidal, Covington, and Diaz have all said that they’re looking to get paid, and won’t accept anything less than what they believe they’re worth.

It’s no surprise that negotiations are stalling out when all four have a similar mindset. However, the UFC’s trips to New York’s MSG are normally some of their biggest shows of the year. The Las Vegas-based promotion will likely get a deal done soon to lock up a big-time main event

What do you think about Masvidal possibly getting the title shot over Covington?