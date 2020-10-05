City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman has rubbished the steroid accusations headed towards Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya successfully defended his middleweight title following an impressive second-round TKO win over Paulo Costa at UFC 253 last month. Among the many notable things that happened on the night, many observers noted how Adesanya’s right pectoral muscle was saggy during the fight.

That led to speculation of gynecomastia and later, accusations of steroid use from many on social media. Adesanya and his team are still currently unsure of what actually happened as they await test results. But when it comes to accusations of steroid use? They could only laugh it off.

“I mean, in typical Kiwi fashion we just kinda laughed it off,” Bareman told Submission Radio. “Just cause we’re like so confident and we know that nothing could be further from the truth. So, like, when something is so outlandish, it kind of becomes funny. Cause, it’s just so outlandish it kind of takes on this comedy-type feel.

“So, I found it kind of funny. But it’s outrageous. I think it’s just outrageous. To be pretty honest, we’ve just laughed it off.”

While there is always a chance of Adesanya taking a tainted supplement, even that has a low probability according to Bareman given how careful the team is in addition to the ethics and morals that they have.

“Just because of the ethics and morals that we have. Like, it’s just – I mean, not withstanding something maybe accidentally – and the chances of that are like slim to none as well because we’re so good at using the right approved supplements and stuff, like, it’s just never been a part of our ethics and morals at the gym,” Bareman said.

“In fact, like you said, we’ve been very outspoken against it. Like, it’s even funny that we’re even talking about it, because you said there’s an issue because obviously physically he has that anomaly on his chest, but for us, it kind of isn’t an issue. It’s just like, let’s just find out what that is and move on, and who’s the next fight.”

As for when the results will come, Bareman expects to receive them soon.

“I might get the results probably tomorrow, cause I think it’s Sunday over in America,” Bareman added. “The UFC has our bloods. The UFC has our… I think we did an MRI or ultrasound or one or the other, or both. We have those results to send to our physicians. The UFC has them as well.

“We just need to get to the bottom of what exactly it is, whether it’s low testosterone, whether it’s some other abnormality in the chest. We just have to get to the bottom of it, and we’re trying to, and we will have that in the next coming days, I think.”

What do you make of the whole issue?