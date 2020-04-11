Chuck Liddell Explains Why He Would’ve Given Jon Jones Problems

Spread the word!













Former light-heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell believes he would have matched up well with current 205lb king Jon Jones.

Liddell made the statement while undertaking a Q&A session on Twitter earlier this week. One fan asked ‘The Iceman’ which 205lb fighter he wished he had gotten the chance to face. Liddell picked current champ Jones and explained why he believes he would have caused him all kinds of problems during his peak years, he said.

“Jon Jones because I think I would have matched up well with him style wise. I would have given him trouble because it would have been very hard to take me down and I would have been landing some insane power punches during my prime. I also have a longer reach than my stats detail.”

Liddell won the UFC light-heavyweight title in 2005 and defended it four times. The 50-year-old former fighter holds signature wins over the likes of Wanderlei Silva, Tito Ortiz (twice), Randy Couture, Alistair Overeem and Vitor Belfort. He retired in 2010 before returning to the sport 8 years later to face bitter rival Ortiz in a trilogy fight. Unfortunately for Liddell he looked light-years past his prime and was stopped by Ortiz inside one round.

Jones is not only the current 205lb champion, he’s also seen by many as the greatest fighter who has ever lived. The 32-year-old has dominated the division for almost 10 years now. ‘Bones’ has beaten the light-heavyweight old guard like Shogun Rua, Rampage Jackson Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort and Rashad Evans. He is currently working his way through the current crop of fighters and has beaten Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson (twice), Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes.

It’s clear Liddell and Jones are two of the best 205lb champions in UFC history. A fight between them will never take place but if it had I’m sure fans would have watched in their millions.

Do you think prime Chuck Liddell could have caused Jon Jones problems in a fight?