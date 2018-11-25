Chuck Liddell Vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Live Main Card Results

Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz will main event the first ever Golden Boy Promotions MMA event tonight at The Forum in Inglewood, California. LowkickMMA has live results.

Both men are coming out of retirement to settle this fued that dates back some 15 years. The entire event will air on pay-per-view via Fite.TV.

Liddell and Ortiz will meet for the third time in the night’s feature attraction.

UFC veteran Tom Lawlor squares off with undefeated prospect Deron Winn in the co-main event.

Main card (PPV at 8 p.m. CT)

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz

Tito Ortiz defeats Chuck Liddell via KO at 4:24 of round one

Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor

Deron Winn defeats Tom Lawlor via unanimous decision

Gleison Tibau vs. Efrain Escudero

Gleison Tibau defeats Efrain Escudero via unanimous decision

Walel Watson vs. Ricardo Palacios

Ricardo Palacios defeats Walel Watson via KO 3:58 at of round one

Albert Morales vs. James Barnes

James Barnes defeats Albert Morales via submission at 4:09 of round three

Jay Silva vs. Oscar Ivan Cota