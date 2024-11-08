Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders – Odds and Match Preview

Chris Weidman is set to face Eryk Anders in a middleweight bout at UFC 309 on November 16, 2024, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This matchup is significant for both fighters, each looking to make a statement in the competitive 185-pound division.

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders – Odds

According to the latest UFC betting odds, Eryk Anders is considered the favorite to win the fight, while Chris Weidman is the underdog. Specifically, Anders is listed with odds of -180, which means that a bettor would need to wager $180 to potentially win $100 if Anders emerges victorious.

On the other hand, Chris Weidman is listed at +155, indicating that a $100 bet on him could potentially yield a $155 profit if he wins the fight. These odds suggest that the bookmakers and betting markets view Anders as having a higher probability of winning the bout.

Weidman’s wrestling background and technical striking will be pitted against Anders’ raw power and aggressive approach. The outcome may hinge on whether Weidman can utilize his experience and grappling skills to neutralize Anders’ striking threat, or if Anders can keep the fight standing and land his powerful shots.

Former champion Chris Weidman is at a crossroads. He’s taking his future in MMA on a fight-by-fight basis, carefully weighing his performance and how he feels after each bout. A win over Anders could solidify his place among the elite in the middleweight division and potentially set him up for bigger fights. For Anders, defeating a former champion like Weidman would be a major boost to his career.

The 37-year-old Eryk Anders enters this fight with momentum on his side. He’s coming off a unanimous decision win against Jamie Pickett at UFC Vegas 87 in March 2024. Anders is recognized for his explosive power and relentless fighting style, which could pose a threat to Weidman. However, Anders has had an inconsistent record recently, alternating between wins and losses.

For Chris Weidman, this fight represents another step in his comeback journey. The former middleweight champion, now 40 years old, has faced numerous challenges in recent years, including a severe leg injury in 2021 that required extensive recovery. Weidman’s last fight was a technical decision victory over Bruno Silva in March 2024, marking his first win since the injury. Known for his well-rounded skillset combining wrestling and striking, Weidman brings experience and championship pedigree to the octagon.

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – MARCH 30: Chris Weidman reacts after his victory against Bruno Silva of Brazil in a middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Boardwalk Hall Arena on March 30, 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

In the main event of UFC 309, Jon Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against former two-time champion Stipe Miocic. This matchup has been years in the making and pits two greats against each other. Jones is often considered one of the best mixed martial artists of all time and will be looking to cement his legacy in the heavyweight division. Miocic is known for his powerful striking and excellent cardio will aim to reclaim the title and prove he’s still at the top of his game at 42 years old.

Image via: Getty

The co-main event features a lightweight rematch between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. Their first encounter at UFC 262 in 2021 was an action-packed affair that saw Oliveira claim the title. UFC 309 is set to take place on November 16, 2024, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.