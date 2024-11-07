Video – Jon Jones shares new training footage as fans predict submission of Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

ByRoss Markey
Just a week out from his return to the Octagon at UFC 309, heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones has posted some new striking footage on social media ahead of his fight with Stipe Miocic — with many fans predicting the Rochester native is going to line up a submission of the veteran.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion, will return to action next weekend at UFC 309, taking on former two-time heavyweight gold holder, Miocic in a rescheduled pairing at Madison Square Garden.

Jon Jones, Joe Rogan
Image via: Getty

And sidelined since March of last year, current heavyweight titleholder, Jon Jones turned in a stunning opening round win over former interim champion, Ciryl Gane, submitting the Frenchman with a dominant first round guillotine choke to win the vacant crown.

Jon Jones shares new striking footage ahead of UFC 309 return fight

The outing marked Jon Jones‘ first Octagon appearance since a narrow judging win over Dominick Reyes in early 2020, where he narrowly emerged with his undisputed light heavyweight crown in tow.

Islam Makhachev’s coach challenges Jon Jones’ P4P status due to inactivity: 'When was the last time Jon Jones fought?'

And sharing some more insight into his training regime ahead of UFC 309 next weekend, Jones — who detailed his strength and conditioning programme ahead of the pairing, showed off some pad work with his striking coach, Brandon Gibson.

And while accused of vetoing a potential title unification fight with interim gold holder, Tom Aspinall in favor of facing off with Miocic next week — the former champion has claimed it was far from his choice to take on Jones next.

Stipe Miocic would fight Tom Aspinall if needed, ‘Doesn’t Care’ about Jon Jones says former UFC contender

It wasn’t my choice. It’s a fight I wanted, and the UFC gave it to me. They didn’t have to. They gave it to me. [Tom Aspinall is] tough,” Miocic added. “He hits hard. Big boy. It’s what people want, he knocks people out.”

