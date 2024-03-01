UFC Vegas 87 Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev card on Saturday 2 March 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event : UFC Vegas 87 Fight Night: “Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev”

: UFC Vegas 87 Fight Night: “Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev” Date : Sat, 2nd March, 2024

: Sat, 2nd March, 2024 Location : UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV Broadcast: ESPN+ (1:30 p.m. ET Prelims | 4 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev Full fight card

Main Card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev: Heavyweight

Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro: Light Heavyweight

Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev: Flyweight

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan: Bantamweight

Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg: Flyweight

Prelims

Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett: Middleweight

Vinicius Oliveira vs. Bernardo Sopaj: Bantamweight

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat: Bantamweight

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro: Middleweight

Ludovit Klein vs. AJ Cunningham: Lightweight

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov: Lightweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev takes place on Saturday, March 2nd, at the UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. The main card will start at 4 p.m. ET. The event starts with the early preliminary card that will begin at 1.30 p.m. ET In the UK, the main event starts at 9 p.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 6.30 p.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

And closing in on his first headliner under the promotional banner, unbeaten heavyweight finisher, Shamil Gaziev is also closing as a significant betting favorite to topple Suriname knockout ace, Jairzinho Rozenstruik – and continue his route through the heavyweight ranks with what would come as his most high-profile win to date.

Riding an unbeaten record spanning the course of 12 fights into his first main event tilt at UFC Vegas 87 this weekend, Dagestan-born contender, Gaziev earned his way to a spot on Dana White’s Contender Series with roughshod runs through contenders under the banner of Middle Eastern organization, Brave CF.

And turning in a victory over Greg Velasco with a first round rear-naked choke win on DWCS late last year, Bahrain-based upstart, Gaziev made his promotional bow at UFC 296 in December – landing a second round TKO win over Martin Buday.

Fast-tracked to a promotional main event, ahead of UFC Vegas 87, Shamil Gaziev is currently listed as an impressive -124 betting favorite over at https://pickdawgz.com/mma-picks/ – with perennial contender, Jaizinho Rozenstruik a current betting underdog as high as +124.

Himself looking for a certain uptake in promotional form, former top-challenger, Rozenstruik has turned in a lacklustre 1-3 record in his last four most recent fights – with his sole win in that timeframe coming in the form of a first round knockout of Chris Daukaus inside just 23-seconds.

During his Octagon tenure, Suriname kickboxer, Rozenstruik has, however, landed other notable wins over the likes of Alistair Overeem, Andre Arlovski, former champion, Junior dos Santos, and a main event stoppage of Augusto Sakai.

Also of note on the main card – unbeaten bantamweight contender, Umar Nurmagomedov makes his long-anticipated return in a fight against short-notice replacement, Bekzat Almakhan.

Apparently struggling in his bid to find a willing dance partner to welcome him back to active competition, Nurmagomedov was forced from a high-profile main event clash atop a ‘Fight Night’ billed card against former interim championship challenger, Cory Sandhagen last year.

Boasting an impressive 16-0 professional record, Nurmagomedov is currently closing as high as a -1,200 betting favorite to beat promotional newcomer, Almakhan – with many fans and punters seeing the inclusion of the Russian into a parlay play as a must for this event.

Teased with the prospect of a flyweight title fight awaiting him with success against kingpin, Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301 as soon as May, unbeaten star, Muhammaed Mokaev takes on former title challenger, Alex Perez on the card – in a high-profile showcase.

Closing the line as a betting favorite ahead of fight night, Mokaev can be backed as high as -340 to best the returning Perez in this weekend’s UFC Vegas 87 main card pairing – as he rides wins over Cody Durden, Charles Johnson, Malcolm Gordon, Jafel Filho, and former title challenger, Tim Elliott into his return.

Two more interesting main card parlay plays for punters could be viewed in the form of the card’s opener as Matt Schnell takes on Steve Erceg, while the returning, Tyson Pedro co-headlines against Vitor Petrino.

Schnell is currently available as high as +340 as a betting underdog to beat the returning, Erceg, while Australian veteran, Pedro is a current +260 betting underdog himself to beat Petrino.

Tickets

You can buy tickets for UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev here:

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev Promo Trailer

Live streams

UFC Vegas 87 is live on ESPN+ and in the UK it is available on TNT Sports.

What is Next after UFC Vegas 87?

The event that follows UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev is UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2 on the 9th of March 2024 at the Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida, U.S.