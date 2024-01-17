Charles Oliveira remains betting underdog to beat Arman Tsarukyan in UFC 300 title fight eliminator showdown

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira initially opened as a surprising betting underdog to beat the surging, Arman Tsarukyan in their confirmed UFC 300 battle in April. And two weeks on the from official announcement of the bout, the Brazilian still remains a decent betting dog to beat the Armenian.

Oliveira, the current number one ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he co-headlined UFC 289 back in June of last year in Canada, ending the nine-fight winning run of streaking Iranian contender, Beneil Dariush.

For Tsarukyan, the grappling force turned in a blistering opening round win of his own back in December in a UFC Fight Night Austin headliner – stopping Dariush with a thunderous right hook KO in the opening minute of their clash.

And slated to make his comeback in an officially billed title-eliminator against Tsarukyan, Sao Paulo native, Charles Oliveira remains a surprising +170 betting underdog to beat the former – who is currently riding a -205 line as a favorite to win against the Brazilian.

Charles Oliveira betting underdog to beat Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300

Expected to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 294 following his title-eliminator win over Dariush back in June, a nasty laceration above his right eyebrow forced Charles Oliveira from a championship rematch with Islam Makhachev last October.

Fighting the Russian pound-for-pound kingpin back in October the year prior, Charles Oliveira saw his division-best run of 11 straight victories snapped by the American Kickboxing Academy – who wrapped up a stunning second round arm-triangle submission win in the pair’s vacant title meeting.

Himself looking to earn a title fight rematch of his own against Makhachev, Armenian-born contender, Tsarukyan made his UFC bow against the Russian against the former back in 2019 – earning Fight of the Night honors en route to a close decision loss.

The perennial underdog, opening as the betting dog against both Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier during his recent Octagon tenure, Charles Oliveira, the promotion’s most prolific submission artist and outright finisher, landed a vacant title fight win back in 2021 against the Missouri native.

Becoming the first man to finish Chandler by way of knockout since his 2021 move from Bellator MMA, Oliviera rallied to do so in Texas, before becoming the second fighter to stop Poirier by submission – following a prior rear-naked choke win by Hall of Fame star and Makhachev’s training partner, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Suffering losses to just Makhachev and incoming UFC 299 feature, Mateusz Gamrot during his stay in the Octagon, Tsarukyan has turned in notable names such as Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Matt Frevola, Davi Ramos, Joel Alvarez, Damir Ismagulov, and Dariush since his arrival.

UFC 300 takes place on April 12. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a slew of high-profile fights and title outings already confirmed for the flagship showcase in ‘Sin City’.