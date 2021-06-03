Former interim UFC welterweight titleholder, Carlos ‘The Natural Born Killer’ Condit has his Octagon return in sight, as he draws the surging, Max ‘Pain’ Griffin at UFC 264 on July 10. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The veteran Condit books his second Octagon walk of the year, following an appearance at UFC Fight Island 8 in January, where he handed fellow division mainstay, ‘The Immortal’ Matt Brown a unanimous decision loss in a rescheduled bout.



For 35-year-old Griffin, he’s also scored wins in his last two Octagon appearances, most recently featuring at UFC Vegas 22 in March where he earned Performance of the Night honours via a massive first round knockout win over Song Kenan. News of the eye-catching welterweight battle was first reported by MMA Junkie reporters, Farah Hannoun and John Morgan.



Snapping a disappointing five-fight skid which began back in January of 2016 in a Fight of the Year title challenge loss to Robbie Lawler, Condit finally struck a win via a unanimous decision victory over fellow veteran, Court McGee.



Featuring at UFC Fight Island 4 in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE once again, the Albuquerque native broke McGee’s nose with a beautiful step-in elbow on route to a unanimous decision win — which came as his first triumph since a May 2015 doctor’s stoppage success against former title challenger, Thiago Alves.



A former interim welterweight champion and an undisputed WEC welterweight best, the 32-13 Condit has notched 15 knockout wins to go with another 13 submission stoppages.



Among his hitlist, Condit has bested the likes of Frank Trigg, Kyle Janssen, John Alessio, Brock Larson, Hiromitsu Miura, Jake Ellenberger, Rory MacDonald, Dan Hardy, Dong Hyun Kim, Nick Diaz, and Martin Kampmann.



Santa Barbara native, Griffin will book his twelfth Octagon walk when he tackles the veteran former interim champion, Condit, this summer. Debuting with a knockout loss to another former interim titleholder, Colby Covington at UFC 202, Griffin has gone to best the likes of Erick Montano, Mike Perry, Zelim Imadaev, and handed Ramiz Brahimaj a third round doctor’s stoppage loss after Barhimaj suffered a gruesome cut to his left ear.



UFC 264 takes place on July 10. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada — with a lightweight title-eliminator trilogy rubber match between former interim champion, Dustin Poirier and former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor scheduled to headline the showcase.