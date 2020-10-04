Former interim UFC welterweight champion, ‘The Natural Born Killer’ Carlos Condit is back to winning ways for the first time since May of 2015.

The veteran 36-year-old looked at his once gleaming best again tonight opposite The Ultimate Fighter victor, fellow veteran, Court McGee – on his way to a unanimous decision (30-27 x3) victory. Utilising both orthodox and southpaw on cue, Condit varied his strikes with kicks and punches, targeting the body and head with aplomb. Making his mark toward the close of the first round, the Albuquerque native scored what seems to be a nasty break of McGee’s nose with a counter right hook, resulting in the fight’s sole knockdown.

Continuning his trend of creative striking beyond the opening frame, Condit turned up the heat and volume in the final round to bring a halt to a dissapointing five-fight slide for the stunning eighteen year veteran.

Below, catch highlights from Condit’s return to the win column against McGee.

MY GOODNESS. What a way to end the round for @CarlosCondit!#UFCFightIsland4 live on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/bnICzHyGgD — UFC (@ufc) October 4, 2020

