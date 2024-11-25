Conor McGregor addresses affair on Dee Devlin amid civil rape trial: ‘I should never have stepped out on the woman I love’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has once more confirmed plans to appeal the verdict in his civil case with Nikita Hand this week in the High Court — as well as addressing the affair he took part in on his long-time fiancee, Dee Devlin.

McGregor, a former undisputed featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC and a lightweight gold holder to boot, was found civilly liable of assaulting Ms Hand during an alleged incident at the Beacon Hotel in December, 2018.

And furthermore, amongst the verdict from a jury of twelve, Conor McGregor was ordered to pay almost €250.000 to the plaintiff, Ms Hand — who released a statement following the reaching of a verdict thanking those for their continued support throughout the civil case.

However, according to McGregor — who posted on social media, the Crumlin native claimed he would be instructing his legal representatives to appear the decision reached against him.

“I will be appealing today’s decision,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account in a now-deleted tweet. “The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide.”

Conor McGregor reiterates plans to appeal decision in Nikita Hand civil case

And tonight on social media, McGregor, 36, claimed he was wrong to “step out” on his long-time partner and fiancee, Devlin in a post on his X account, before once more reiterating plans to appeal the decision reached in the High Court last week.

“People want to hear from me, I needed time,” Conor McGregor posted on X. “I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me.

People want to hear from me, I needed time. I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me.



As much as I… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 25, 2024

As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath. I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision.

I can’t go back and I will move forward. I am beyond grateful to my family, friends and supporters all over the world who have stayed by my side. That’s it. No more. Getting back to the gym – the fight game awaits!”