UFC Icon Jorge Masvidal’s Surprising Admission About the Current UFC Welterweight Champion

ByTimothy Wheaton
Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal has expressed profound respect for current champion Belal Muhammad, acknowledging his remarkable growth throughout his career.

Jorge Masvidal, known for his iconic 20-year MMA career, retired in 2023 after competing in various promotions, including the UFC, Bellator, and Strikeforce. The Miami native gained fame for his record-breaking five-second knockout in UFC history and for winning the symbolic “BMF” Championship belt.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Masvidal reflected on the journey of Belal Muhammad, stating, “I’ve seen Belal since his first fight. I was there live, I think it was in Chicago, right before he got signed to the UFC. I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘Not a bad guy, maybe one day he’ll be a top 10 or 15 fighter.'”

Belal Muhammad, a Palestinian-American fighter, has indeed come a long way since his UFC debut. He clinched the welterweight title in July 2024 by defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in Manchester, England. This victory made him the first Palestinian UFC champion, a milestone he dedicated to his family and the people of Palestine.

Masvidal continued his praise for Muhammad, saying, “I’ve seen Belal throughout his career, and he’s been growing more and more. He’s always surprised me. From when he entered to becoming the world champion now, I’ve got nothing but respect for Belal.”

Despite acknowledging that Muhammad may not be the most athletic fighter, Masvidal commended his relentless work ethic. “He’s not the best athlete, he doesn’t have the most athleticism or the greatest technique, but everything he does, he does well. He doesn’t get tired, and he can wrestle with anyone,” Masvidal observed.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

