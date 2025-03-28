UFC Icon Jorge Masvidal’s Surprising Admission About the Current UFC Welterweight Champion

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal has expressed profound respect for current champion Belal Muhammad, acknowledging his remarkable growth throughout his career.

Jorge Masvidal on Belal Muhammad

Jorge Masvidal, known for his iconic 20-year MMA career, retired in 2023 after competing in various promotions, including the UFC, Bellator, and Strikeforce. The Miami native gained fame for his record-breaking five-second knockout in UFC history and for winning the symbolic “BMF” Championship belt.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Masvidal reflected on the journey of Belal Muhammad, stating, “I’ve seen Belal since his first fight. I was there live, I think it was in Chicago, right before he got signed to the UFC. I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘Not a bad guy, maybe one day he’ll be a top 10 or 15 fighter.'”

Belal Muhammad, a Palestinian-American fighter, has indeed come a long way since his UFC debut. He clinched the welterweight title in July 2024 by defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in Manchester, England. This victory made him the first Palestinian UFC champion, a milestone he dedicated to his family and the people of Palestine.

Masvidal continued his praise for Muhammad, saying, “I’ve seen Belal throughout his career, and he’s been growing more and more. He’s always surprised me. From when he entered to becoming the world champion now, I’ve got nothing but respect for Belal.”

Despite acknowledging that Muhammad may not be the most athletic fighter, Masvidal commended his relentless work ethic. “He’s not the best athlete, he doesn’t have the most athleticism or the greatest technique, but everything he does, he does well. He doesn’t get tired, and he can wrestle with anyone,” Masvidal observed.