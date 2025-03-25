Leon Edwards Should Retire After His UFC London Loss Says Colby Covington: “Hang It Up”

Colby Covington telling someone to retire after a loss is pretty ironic, yet here we are.

Eight months removed from surrendering his welterweight title to Belal Muhammad in Manchester, Leon Edwards turned in another lackluster showing, this time against rising contender Sean Brady in the UFC London headliner.

Rocky’ had few answers for Brady’s takedowns and eventually succumbed to a guillotine choke in the fourth round.

Just as he did in the 24 minutes before his viral ‘Head Shot Dead’ moment against Kamaru Usman, Edwards looked completely defeated between rounds and seemingly fought with disinterest in his eyes.

Colby Covington implores ‘Rocky’ to lay down his gloves

Now having lost two straight, Edwards’ future is being questioned by fans and fellow fighters. However, Covington believes the Brit’s next move is quite clear.

“I could tell after that fight, he just wasn’t hungry anymore,” Covington said during an appearance on Submission Radio. “He made too much money. I made him too much money at that press conference. So, yeah, I just don’t think he’s motivated anymore, and he should hang it up.”

Edwards’ second welterweight title defense came against Covington in December 2023. ‘Rocky’ delivered a dominant performance, handing ‘Chaos’ his third loss in championship bouts.

Some would suggest that the fighter who’s gone 2-4 in his last six bouts should take his own advice. Still, Covington made a compelling argument. Has fame defeated Edwards’ motivation? After already climbing to the top of the mountain, is there any interest in undertaking that journey all over again?

That really depends on the fighter, but based on Edwards’ body language in England, competing appeared to be the furthest thing from his mind.