Why Conor McGregor Turned Down a Boxing Match at Alcatraz – Notorious Answers

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has recently revealed that he was offered a boxing match at the infamous Alcatraz prison. The Irish superstar, known for his rise in mixed martial arts, has been absent from competition since his loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s career in the UFC was spectacular. He became the first fighter in the promotion’s history to hold two titles simultaneously, capturing both the featherweight and lightweight championships. His knockout victories and charismatic personality quickly made him one of the biggest stars in combat sports.

In 2017, Conor McGregor made his professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a highly publicized crossover event. Despite losing the bout, McGregor’s foray into boxing demonstrated his ability to draw massive audiences across different combat sports disciplines.

Alcatraz Boxing

Recently, there have been talks of a potential boxing event at Alcatraz, the former federal penitentiary turned tourist attraction. Turki Alalshikh, a prominent figure in boxing promotion, has expressed interest in staging a blockbuster card at the historic site. The event is reportedly being planned for March 2026, with speculation about potential headliners already circulating.

In a recent BKFC press conference, McGregor addressed the rumors, stating, “There was an opportunity or a deal we’ll say, to fight in Alcatraz only recently. There’s an event going on in Alcatraz in I believe June, and they came to me and it wasn’t, it wasn’t my worth, you know, as a fighter. We’ve got to know our worth.”

This revelation comes at a time when McGregor’s future in combat sports seems uncertain. The fighter has been hinting at potential political ambitions, including a possible run for the Irish presidency. Despite this, he maintains that he still has two fights left on his UFC contract and is in negotiations.

Conor McGregor is still one of the biggest pay-per-view draws in history and he has the luxury of being selective about his return to competition.

So, why did McGregor turn down the Alcatraz offer? The answer lies in his perception of his worth as a fighter and his current focus on political ambitions. McGregor believes that any comeback must be monumental, given his status as a record holder in pay-per-view and gate records. With his heart set on Ireland and potential political pursuits, McGregor is prioritizing other things over combat sports opportunities.

While fans eagerly await news of McGregor’s next move, whether in MMA, boxing, or politics, it’s clear that his star power continues to attract attention.