Johnny Walker Asks: Does Beating Everybody in the Gym Mean It’s Time to Move On?

The Brazilian UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker has become known for his nomadic approach to training, moving from gym to gym in search of the perfect environment to hone his skills. His journey has taken him from Tristar in Montreal to SBG Ireland in Dublin, and most recently to Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas.

Johnny Walker Gym Changes

Johnny Walker’s time at Tristar Gym in Montreal was brief but impactful. He trained there in 2020, working with famed coach Firas Zahabi. However, Walker felt he needed more time to address the holes in his game and decided to move on. The next stop on Walker’s journey was SBG Ireland in Dublin, where he trained under John Kavanagh, famous for coaching Conor McGregor. Walker spent four years at SBG, from 2020 to 2024, and acknowledged the high-level coaching he received there. However, he ultimately found the environment lacking for his MMA development.

In a recent interview, Walker explained his decision to leave SBG Ireland, stating, “The environment wasn’t perfect for MMA. At SBG, I had just one training partner,” which was two-division Oktagon champion Will Fleury. This lack of diverse training partners led Walker to seek a new gym that could offer more challenges and opportunities for growth.

Now, Walker has settled at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, a decision he believes will elevate his career. He appreciates the access to high-level training partners, including top-ranked light heavyweights and heavyweights, as well as the resources available at the UFC Performance Institute.

Johnny Walker’s philosophy on gym-hopping is summed up in his quote: “If you’re on the gym and you beat everybody in the wrong gym, bro.” By moving to Xtreme Couture, Walker aims to surround himself with elite fighters who will push him to improve daily.

As Walker prepares for his return to the Octagon, likely in May or June 2025, he is confident that his new training environment will bring out the best version of himself. Only time will tell if this latest gym change will be the key to unlocking Walker’s full potential in the UFC’s light heavyweight division.