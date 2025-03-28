Conor McGregor: Bare Knuckle Fighting Has Surpassed UFC & Boxing ‘Leagues above both of them’

ByTimothy Wheaton
Former two-division UFC star and boxing sensation Conor McGregor has made waves in the combat sports world with his bold claim that BKFC, under his leadership, surpasses both UFC and boxing in terms of fan engagement and excitement.

Conor McGregor on BKFC, UFC, and Boxing

McGregor, who became a part-owner of BKFC in 2024, has been actively promoting the organization and its events. At a recent BKFC press conference, he stated, “It’s pure, it’s so pure. It’s the purest form. Live Events is where it’s at. I came up under Lorenzo Fertitta and the Fertitta Empire with the UFC when we rose the UFC up into a 4.2 billion dollar franchise… bare knuckle is leagues above both of them in excitement and action-packed fighting.”

This statement comes as a surprise to many, given Conor McGregor’s storied history in both UFC and boxing. He rose to fame in the UFC, becoming the first fighter to hold championships in two weight classes simultaneously. His foray into professional boxing in 2017 saw him face off against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a highly publicized bout.

Despite still being under contract with the UFC, McGregor has expressed his desire to compete in BKFC. He has even gone as far as to name potential opponents and express his wish to become a BKFC world champion. This enthusiasm for bare-knuckle fighting seems to stem from what he perceives as its raw and unfiltered nature. UFC, Boxing, or BKFC, but McGregor’s biggest fights seem to be in the courtroom.

While some fans and pundits may disagree with McGregor’s assessment of BKFC’s superiority, there’s no denying the attention he’s bringing to the sport.

